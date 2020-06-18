Elementary students and staff in across the Prior Lake-Savage Area School District took to their cars to celebrate the end of another school year.
After months of virtual learning, teachers and staff at Glendale Elementary decorated their cars and created signs for a socially distanced end of year parade. The parade worked its way through Glendale neighborhoods and gave students an in-person send off to summer vacation.
At La ola del lago, the district's Spanish immersion program, Principal Richie Kucinski and a live DJ accompanied a drive-by parade of students. The pandemic-era parade marked a milestone for the program. The procession of cars that gathered at La ola del lago on June 2 carried the program's first graduating class of fifth-graders.
The class will be both the first and last class to graduate from the program's current home at Edgewood Elementary. Next year the program will move to its new home at Grainwood Elementary.