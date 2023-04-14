Fifth-graders from Hamilton Ridge Elementary School demonstrated how they are making their voices heard through Caring Conversations at their school during the Laker Pride portion of the April 10 Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board meeting.

According to the district, Caring Conversations provide space for students to voice their thoughts and ideas about their school experience. These important conversations help students hear each other’s perspectives, build respect and understanding and learn to better appreciate one another.

