Fifth-graders from Hamilton Ridge Elementary School demonstrated how they are making their voices heard through Caring Conversations at their school during the Laker Pride portion of the April 10 Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board meeting.
According to the district, Caring Conversations provide space for students to voice their thoughts and ideas about their school experience. These important conversations help students hear each other’s perspectives, build respect and understanding and learn to better appreciate one another.
During the meeting, students asked the board members to participate in one conversation to demonstrate how the Caring Conversations worked.
Shana Bates, first-grade teacher at Hamilton Ridge, explained the design of the Caring Conversations. She said first there is a 10-minute educational piece followed by a 30-minute group discussion and then a 20-minute wrap up.
“Our topic and questions for the first Hamilton Ridge Caring Conversations were built on our hopes and dreams for Hamilton Ridge,” Bates said. “Hamilton Ridge is a new school, we started during COVID and we’ve never really been able to come together as a community as much.”
Bates said the conversation asked the following four questions: 1) Why should kids go to school? 2) What do you like best about our school? 3) What’s one thing you hope for our school? 4) Do you see any roadblocks to your hopes?
“The first thing that both fourth- and fifth-graders brought up were teachers and staff, which was a really neat thing to see,” Bates said. “They also talked about the design of our school. At Hamilton Ridge, we have a unique design and so it was neat to hear from our students the pros and cons. That was one of the best things about our Caring Conversations was our students brought up problems and in the same breath, they brought up solutions. That was probably the best part of the whole conversation.”
When it comes to hopes for the school, Bates said students spoke about physical and curriculum hopes such as a bigger library and more books, better playground equipment and a newer education system when it comes to math.
Kristin Stier, Special Education Resource Teacher at Hamilton Ridge Elementary, said Caring Conversations coordinators shared student’s responses with staff and have come up with solutions with some of their biggest concerns.
Stier said one concern that came up with several students was school bus behavior. She said Hamilton Ridge staff including Hamilton Ridge Principal Sam Fredrickson, recently met individually with each bus and went over student expectations with bus drivers. The school is also looking into buying more playground equipment and it also has a group of 20 fifth-grade students — Hamilton Ridge Rangers — that lead in the school by helping in other classrooms and reading to younger students.