A full slate of Homecoming activities are back at Prior Lake High School this week, as students returned to full-time, in-person learning earlier this month.
The Prior Lake football team will host Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. The student council will host the PLHS Homecoming Dance from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.
In the days leading up to the dance, PLHS will host special themed days with the following events:
- Monday, Sept. 27: Get up and Go Day (wear pajamas). Pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. Coronation at 6:30 p.m. Powder Poof at 7:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 28: Country Club Day
- Wednesday, Sept. 29: Wild West Wednesday. Powder Puff at 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 30: Jersey Day. Royalty Bus Tour all day at elementary schools.
- Friday, Oct. 1: Laker Spirit Day. Pep Fest at 2 p.m.
There will also be ongoing events throughout the week, including the medallion hunt, Laker Spirit Awards and various lunch room activities.