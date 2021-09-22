Homecoming 4 (copy)

A Prior Lake High School drummer performs during the Pep Fest in 2018.

 Submitted by Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools

A full slate of Homecoming activities are back at Prior Lake High School this week, as students returned to full-time, in-person learning earlier this month.

The Prior Lake football team will host Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. The student council will host the PLHS Homecoming Dance from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.

In the days leading up to the dance, PLHS will host special themed days with the following events:

  • Monday, Sept. 27: Get up and Go Day (wear pajamas). Pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. Coronation at 6:30 p.m. Powder Poof at 7:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 28: Country Club Day
  • Wednesday, Sept. 29: Wild West Wednesday. Powder Puff at 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Sept. 30: Jersey Day. Royalty Bus Tour all day at elementary schools.
  • Friday, Oct. 1: Laker Spirit Day. Pep Fest at 2 p.m.

There will also be ongoing events throughout the week, including the medallion hunt, Laker Spirit Awards and various lunch room activities.

