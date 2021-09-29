New Homecoming royalty was crowned Monday night at Prior Lake High School. Seniors Jared Burnett and Bella Drewes were honored by their peers as Homecoming King and Queen.
Other seniors vying for the crowns on Homecoming Court were Ava Brekhus, Thomas Hjerpe, Nate Horkey, Abby Johnson, Justin Kingery, Sadie Krampf and Ava Schiltz.
Juniors Kavi Jayatilaka and Sonnie Trabing were also named Homecoming Prince and Princess. Other members of the junior court were Eden Alemu, Luke Crosby, Romie Johnson, Mahika Kandula, Tyler Newlin and Mallory Petersen.
Sophomore Shelby Gambucci and freshmen Norbu Jenpa and Cece Albrecht also represented their classes. Crown bearers were Mary Schwandt and Oliver Michael Ingles.