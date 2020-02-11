The Prior Lake American publishes the names of Prior Lake residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
Augustana College
Maggie Jokinen was named to the fall dean's list at Augustana College in Illinois.
Benedictine College
Anna Laughery made the dean's list at Benedictine College in Kansas after earning a GPA of at least 3.5 while enrolled in 12 or more hours.
Bethel University
Jessica Lilland, William Reedy, Christina Sheehan, Abigail Simpkins and Mariah Uphoff were named to the dean's list at Bethel University in St. Paul after earning GPAs of at least 3.6.
The College of St. Scholastica
Molly Wepler graduated summa cum laude from The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth with a bachelor of science degree in December. Phillisha Cham received a master of business administration degree.
Concordia College
Kayli Elvin and Isabel Fredrickson were named to the fall dean's honor list at Concordia College in Moorhead with a GPA of at least 3.7 while enrolled in 12 credits or more.
Drake University
Sydney Yotter made the fall dean's list at Drake University in Iowa with a GPA of at least 3.5.
Miami University
Emma Enebak was named to the fall 2019 president's list at Miami University in Ohio.
Michigan Technological University
Jack T. Kuckhahn was named to the dean's list at Michigan Technological University with a 4.0 GPA.
North Dakota State University
Jacob Nelson Andre graduated from North Dakota State University with a bachelor of science degree.
Northern Michigan University
Jamie Kimble and Luke Larson were named to the fall dean's list at Northern Michigan University with 4.0 GPAs.
Quinnipiac University
Katherine Huntington made the dean's list at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut after earning a GPA of at least 3.5.
South Dakota State University
Samuel James Bangasser, Megan Marie Radtke, Jason Charles Wright and Alexander Cole Yagla were named to the dean's list at South Dakota State University after earning a 4.0 GPA while enrolled in at least 12 credits.
McKenna Anna Amundson, Benjamin Scott Brainard, Ryan Joseph McDonald and Alexandra Joan Spinner also made the list with GPAs of 3.5 or higher.
University of Alabama
Adrienne Ruth Thomsen made the president's list at the University of Alabama after earning a 4.0 GPA while enrolled full time. Ava Grace Kvittem was named to the dean's list with a GPA of at least 3.5.
University of Minnesota Rochester
Alexa Berens made the fall chancellor's list at the University of Minnesota Rochester after completing at least 12 credits with a GPA of 3.666 or higher.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Riley Lynn Bolster, Jonah Ray Drake Burke, Amanda Breann Fuechtmann, Morgan Leigh Fust and Gunther Paul Grinde were named to the dean's list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln after completing at least 12 hours and meeting their college or school's GPA requirements.
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay
Mitchell Schilz received highest honors for the fall semester after earning a 4.0 GPA while enrolled full time.
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
Chloe Guild and Alycia Primeau graduated in December with bachelor of science degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Guild graduated cum laude.