The Prior Lake American publishes the names of Prior Lake residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
Baylor University
Catherine A. Hesse made the dean's academic honor roll at Baylor University in Texas with a minimum GPA of 3.7 while enrolled in at least 12 credits.
Central Lakes College
Riley Wolter made the fall dean's list at Central Lakes College in Brainerd and Staples with a GPA of at least 3.25.
College of St. Scholastica
Jacob Stiele was named to the dean's list at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth with a GPA of 3.75 or above.
Connecticut College
Kevin Fellows was named to the dean's high honors list at Connecticut College.
Iowa State University
Sophie Peterson and Timothy Schwanbeck received bachelor of science degrees from Iowa State University in December.
The following students were named to the fall 2019 dean's list after earning GPAs of at least 3.5 while enrolled in 12 credits or more:
- Kati A. Abrahamson
- Jared Carl Benson
- Keegan Robert Bloedel
- Kathryn Cynthia Burda
- Alex William Easton
- Michael Thomas Heile
- Cole Steven Jensen
- Myles Luke Laube
- Megan Jo Nicoski
- Greta Esther Olson
- Lucas Christopher Pearson
- Carlos C. Pierskalla
- Michael James Rademacher
- Makayla Shimek
- Sydney Rae Skarbalus
- Olivia Rose Smith
- Karenna A. Starin
- Jacob H. Strait
- Quinn D. Sturm
- Nolan J. Sullivan
- Jake Michael Thibault
- Michael A. Tinguely
Minnesota State Community and Technical College
Julio Villar Reyes recently graduated from Minnesota State Community and Technical College.
Minnesota State University, Mankato
Brittany Klocke earned a bachelor of science degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato in December.
Minnesota State University Moorhead
Lauren Kiewiet, Benjamin Ledinsky, Reece Montross, Sage Tremaine and Deanna Wibbens were named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Minnesota State University Moorhead after earning GPAs of at least 3.25 while enrolled in at least 12 credits.
Montana State University
Brighid Kane was named to the dean's list at Montana State University with a GPA of at least 3.5. Benjamin Meyer made the president's list with a 4.0 GPA.
Morningside College
Kathryn M. Anderson was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Morningside College in Iowa after earning a GPA of at least 3.67 in 12 credits or more.
North Dakota State College of Science
Blaize Pedretti made the fall 2019 president's honor list at the North Dakota State College of Science after earning a GPA of at least 3.5 while enrolled in at least 12 credits.
Northland College
Patricia Bachmeier was named to the dean's list at Northland College in Wisconsin with a GPA of at least 3.5.
University of Iowa
Emma Laporte received a bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Iowa in December.
University of Minnesota Duluth
The following students were named to the fall 2019 dean's list at the University of Minnesota Duluth after earning a GPA of at least 3.5:
- Max C. Benson
- William C. Bingham
- Morgan C. Blade
- Erin M. Casanova
- Nathan J. Casanova
- Michael Daley
- Trevor S. Ewert
- Sarah A. Ferrier
- Samuel J. Fogarty
- Stephanie M. Forby
- Katelyn M. Glaser
- Solie Hage
- Jessica A. King
- Meghan G. McWilliams
- Ryan J. Parrish
- Andrew J. Pegelow
- Payton A. Rients
- Zachary D. Schons
- Thressa J. Schultz
- Russell V. Tanner
- Jared A. Tucker
University of North Dakota
The following students were named to the University of North Dakota's dean's list after earning grades in the top 15% of their college or school:
- Callie Clabaugh
- Alyssa Erickson
- Halle Gill
- Elizabeth Hagen
- Jocelyn Kirk
- Kyle Lagrange
- Eleanor Running
Erickson and Gill were also named to the president's honor roll with GPAs of 3.8 or higher.
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
The following students made the fall 2019 dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire:
- Ellie Braun
- Brittany Brezinski
- Olivia Curielli
- Maxwell Hall
- Sara Heile
- Lindsey Henderson
- Jaclyn Johnson
- Peyton Johnson
- Isabelle Tenorio
- Regan Thomas
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
The following students made the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with GPAs of at least 3.5 and at least 12 credits:
- Jessica Anderson
- Emily Benson
- Sean Hendrickson
- Anna Kral
- Emma Loader
- Faith Sersland
- Zachary Wick
University of Wisconsin-Madison
The following students were named to fall 2019 dean's lists and honor rolls at the University of Wisconsin-Madison after meeting their college or school's GPA requirements while enrolled full time:
- Lauren Benedict
- Max Christopherson
- Jacob Cohn
- Jessica Corcoran
- Sean Erickson
- Jackson Gray
- Lexington Haider
- Jadin Heilmann
- Justin Houdek
- Jessica Krosnowski
- Molly Laube
- Megan Lolling
- Alayna Lotto
- Marisa Popple
- Paige Pribble
- Haley Stafford
- Ryan Wade
- Jacqueline Welke
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
The following full-time students made the fall dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with GPAs of at least 3.5:
- Shona Campbell
- Sarah Giles
- Chloe Guild
- Jared Johnson
- Nicole Martinson
- Grace Meidl
- Ryan Murr
- Marielle Sullivan
University of Wisconsin-Superior
Abigail Bowen, Paris Kallevig and Victoria Thompson made the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Superior with GPAs of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 credits.
