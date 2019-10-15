The Prior Lake American publishes the names of Prior Lake residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
College of St. Scholastica
Molly Wepler was named to the summer 2019 Dean's List at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth with a GPA of at least 3.75.
Florida Institute of Technology
Caleb Wochnick graduated with a bachelor's degree from the Florida Institute of Technology.
Iowa State University
Wyatt Scheu graduated from Iowa State University in the summer with a bachelor of science degree.
North Dakota State University
Kristine Konkol graduated in the summer from North Dakota State University with a doctorate degree in chemistry. Lauren Jean Algyer and Grant Kevin Menden earned bachelor's degrees.
South Dakota State University
Thomas Allen Dobberpuhl, Jacob Allen Gordon, Alexander Eugene Madson and Amanda Marie Stassen earned bachelor of science degrees from South Dakota State University last spring.
St. Olaf College
Keara Elizabeth Bores, Anna Kathleen Moen and Andrew William Walerius recently graduated from St. Olaf College in Northfield. Moen graduated magna cum laude.
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Isabella Bates received the Chancellor's Scholarship from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for the 2019-20 academic year.
U.S. Navy
Jaden Kes graduated with honors from the U.S. Navy's Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station in Florida.