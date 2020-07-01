The Prior Lake American publishes the names of Prior Lake residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
Augustana University
Janae Becher earned a scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year in recognition of achievements inside and outside of the classroom.
Bradley University
Maxwell Bulver graduated with a bachelor of science degree from Bradley University in Illinois.
Coastal Carolina University
Ava Hall was named to the spring president's list at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina. Garrett Small was named to the spring dean's list.
College of St. Scholastica
Jacob Stiele was named to the spring dean's list at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth.
Montana State University
Benjamin Meyer was named to the spring president's list at Montana State University.
University of Iowa
Lauren Priest earned a bachelor of business administration degree this spring from the University of Iowa.
University of Utah
Janae Korte graduated magna cum laude from the University of Utah this spring with a bachelor of science degree.