The Prior Lake American publishes the names of Prior Lake residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
Bradley University
Adam Field, Ave Volante and Maxwell Bulver were named to the dean's list at Bradley University in Illinois with GPAs of at least 3.5.
Iowa State University
Myles Laube received a bachelor of science degree from Iowa State University this spring.
Minnesota State University, Mankato
The following students graduated with bachelor's degrees this spring from Minnesota State University, Mankato:
- Katlyn Andrews
- Conner Cox, Cum Laude
- Ryan Dore
- Jack Engels
- Thomas Haberlack
- Samuel Hovick
- Bailey Kearns
- Brianna Larson, Cum Laude
- Michelle Lother
- Georgia Muelken, Magna Cum Laude
- Courtney Olson
- Benjamin Parks
- Jacob Reis
- Thomas Sandback
- Douglas Scherber
- Hunter Shellum
- Alexander Swanson
- Tyler Tuttle
- Jessica VanVleet, Cum Laude
- Brandon Weideman, Summa Cum Laude
- Jessica Weideman, Cum Laude
- Morgan Wendt
- Courtney Winger, Summa Cum Laude
Jake Delly and Angela Noer earned associate's degrees. Emily Ferrier, Berenice Nava and Kristen Vigil earned master's degrees.
Minnesota State University Moorhead
Zac Watermolen graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead with a bachelor of nursing degree.
Lauren Kiewiet and Sage Tremaine were named to the spring dean's list after earning GPAs of at least 3.25 while enrolled in 12 credits or more.
Morningside College
Kathryn M. Anderson made the spring dean's list at Morningside College in Iowa with a GPA of 3.67 or better in at least 12 credits. She was also named a Dimmitt Scholar.
North Dakota State University
Sidney Ford received the Development Foundation Honor Scholarship at North Dakota State University and plans to enter the school this fall.
The following students made the spring dean's list:
- Shelby N. Bartusek
- Dain C. Benson
- Breanna R. Brezinski
- Kylie W. Chard
- Katie E. Cordell
- Michael T. Fisher
- Marisa P. Furry
- Abigail R. Glaser
- Nathan A. Jacobson
- Corey M. Kiewiet
- Sydney V. Kirchoff
- Joe D. Larson
- Madeline E. Larson
- Connor D. Laughridge
- Dane D. Lehmann
- Josephine J. Linehan
- James D. Ludowese
- Jason Ma
- Brian L. Meyers
- Levi J. Morlock
- Willow M. Rivera
- Alyssa M. Roberts
- Shauna R. Siech
- Ben J. Siegel
- Ben J. Teilborg
- Brie A. Walen
- Ethan J. Werner
- Evan J. Wolf
The following students graduated with bachelor's degrees:
- Anna Marie Albright
- Anthony David Gleason
- Corey Mark Kiewiet
- Braeden Alexander Korte
- Levi James Morlock
- Alexis Kay Perez
- Mallory Jane Schultze
Grant Kevin Menden earned a master's degree.
Northern Michigan University
Jamie Kimble graduated summa cum laude from Northern Michigan University with a bachelor's degree.
Northland College
Samuel B. Cravens graduated with a bachelor of science degree from Northland College in Wisconsin.
Ohio University
Bennett Vander Plas graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor of science degree and was also named to the dean's list with a GPA of at least 3.5.
University of Iowa
Lindsey Soderberg, Kali Starin and Marin Stensrude made the spring dean's list at the University of Iowa.
University of Jamestown
Jordan Olson made the spring dean's list at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota with a GPA of at least 3.5.
University of Kentucky
Molly McGinn earned a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Kentucky in May.
University of North Dakota
Alyssa Erickson, Halle Gill, Lauren Mattson, Eleanor Running and Jennifer Theis were named to the president's honor roll at the University of North Dakota with GPAs of 3.8 or higher.
Pierce Brackett, Callie Clabaugh, Erickson, Gill, Sarah Haust, Sarah Lindquist, Mattson, Alaina Rivera and Theis made the dean's list for the top 15% of students.
University of San Diego
Madeleine Dumke graduated this year from the University of San Diego with a bachelor's degree.
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Jessica Corcoran was inducted into the Alpha Chapter of the Phi Beta Kappa academic society at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
University of Wisconsin-Superior
Breanna Carlson, Paris Kallevig and Victoria Thompson were named to the spring dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Superior with GPAs of 3.5 or higher.