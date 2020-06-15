On Campus image
The Prior Lake American publishes the names of Prior Lake residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.

Bradley University

Adam Field, Ave Volante and Maxwell Bulver were named to the dean's list at Bradley University in Illinois with GPAs of at least 3.5.

Iowa State University

Myles Laube received a bachelor of science degree from Iowa State University this spring. 

Minnesota State University, Mankato

The following students graduated with bachelor's degrees this spring from Minnesota State University, Mankato:

  • Katlyn Andrews
  • Conner Cox, Cum Laude
  • Ryan Dore
  • Jack Engels
  • Thomas Haberlack
  • Samuel Hovick
  • Bailey Kearns
  • Brianna Larson, Cum Laude
  • Michelle Lother
  • Georgia Muelken, Magna Cum Laude
  • Courtney Olson
  • Benjamin Parks
  • Jacob Reis
  • Thomas Sandback
  • Douglas Scherber
  • Hunter Shellum
  • Alexander Swanson
  • Tyler Tuttle
  • Jessica VanVleet, Cum Laude
  • Brandon Weideman, Summa Cum Laude
  • Jessica Weideman, Cum Laude
  • Morgan Wendt
  • Courtney Winger, Summa Cum Laude

Jake Delly and Angela Noer earned associate's degrees. Emily Ferrier, Berenice Nava and Kristen Vigil earned master's degrees.

Minnesota State University Moorhead

Zac Watermolen graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead with a bachelor of nursing degree. 

Lauren Kiewiet and Sage Tremaine were named to the spring dean's list after earning GPAs of at least 3.25 while enrolled in 12 credits or more.

Morningside College

Kathryn M. Anderson made the spring dean's list at Morningside College in Iowa with a GPA of 3.67 or better in at least 12 credits. She was also named a Dimmitt Scholar. 

North Dakota State University

Sidney Ford received the Development Foundation Honor Scholarship at North Dakota State University and plans to enter the school this fall.

The following students made the spring dean's list:

  • Shelby N. Bartusek
  • Dain C. Benson
  • Breanna R. Brezinski
  • Kylie W. Chard
  • Katie E. Cordell
  • Michael T. Fisher
  • Marisa P. Furry
  • Abigail R. Glaser
  • Nathan A. Jacobson
  • Corey M. Kiewiet
  • Sydney V. Kirchoff
  • Joe D. Larson
  • Madeline E. Larson
  • Connor D. Laughridge
  • Dane D. Lehmann
  • Josephine J. Linehan
  • James D. Ludowese
  • Jason Ma
  • Brian L. Meyers
  • Levi J. Morlock
  • Willow M. Rivera
  • Alyssa M. Roberts
  • Shauna R. Siech
  • Ben J. Siegel
  • Ben J. Teilborg
  • Brie A. Walen
  • Ethan J. Werner
  • Evan J. Wolf

The following students graduated with bachelor's degrees:

  • Anna Marie Albright
  • Anthony David Gleason
  • Corey Mark Kiewiet
  • Braeden Alexander Korte
  • Levi James Morlock
  • Alexis Kay Perez
  • Mallory Jane Schultze

Grant Kevin Menden earned a master's degree.

Northern Michigan University

Jamie Kimble graduated summa cum laude from Northern Michigan University with a bachelor's degree. 

Northland College

Samuel B. Cravens graduated with a bachelor of science degree from Northland College in Wisconsin. 

Ohio University

Bennett Vander Plas graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor of science degree and was also named to the dean's list with a GPA of at least 3.5.

University of Iowa

Lindsey Soderberg, Kali Starin and Marin Stensrude made the spring dean's list at the University of Iowa. 

University of Jamestown

Jordan Olson made the spring dean's list at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota with a GPA of at least 3.5.

University of Kentucky

Molly McGinn earned a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Kentucky in May.  

University of North Dakota

Alyssa Erickson, Halle Gill, Lauren Mattson, Eleanor Running and Jennifer Theis were named to the president's honor roll at the University of North Dakota with GPAs of 3.8 or higher. 

Pierce Brackett, Callie Clabaugh, Erickson, Gill, Sarah Haust, Sarah Lindquist, Mattson, Alaina Rivera and Theis made the dean's list for the top 15% of students. 

University of San Diego

Madeleine Dumke graduated this year from the University of San Diego with a bachelor's degree. 

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Jessica Corcoran was inducted into the Alpha Chapter of the Phi Beta Kappa academic society at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

University of Wisconsin-Superior

Breanna Carlson, Paris Kallevig and Victoria Thompson were named to the spring dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Superior with GPAs of 3.5 or higher. 

