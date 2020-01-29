The Prior Lake American publishes the names of Prior Lake residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
Coastal Carolina University
Ava Hall and Garrett Small were named to the fall dean's list with a GPA of at least 3.5.
Hamline University
Theophane Hoang, Jiahui Ma and Ryan Murray made the fall dean's list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled full time.
Luther College
Bennett Cady, McKenzie Kaye Lundquist, Kailee Paal and Jenna Uphoff were named to the dean's list at Luther College in Iowa with GPAs of 3.5 or better while enrolled in at least 12 credits.
North Dakota State University
The following students made the fall dean's list at North Dakota State University with GPAs of at least 3.5 in at least 12 credit hours:
- Shelby N. Bartusek
- Dain C. Benson
- Kylie W. Chard
- Abigail R. Glaser
- Nathan A. Jacobson
- Sydney V. Kirchoff
- Joe D. Larson
- Dane D. Lehmann
- Josephine J. Linehan
- Jason Ma
- Brian L. Meyers
- Levi J. Morlock
- Alyssa M. Roberts
- Mallory J. Schultze
- Shauna R. Siech
- Cole J. Siegel
- Ben J. Teilborg
- Ethan J. Werner
Northeastern University
Alyssa Hough made the fall dean's list at Northeastern University in Massachusetts with a GPA of at least 3.5.
University of Iowa
Emma Laporte and Lindsey Soderberg was named to the dean's list at the University of Iowa with a GPA of at least 3.5 while completing at least 12 hours.
University of Kentucky
Molly McGinn was named to the dean's list at the University of Kentucky after earning a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours.
University of the Cumberlands
Alison Gray made the president's list at the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky with a 4.0 GPA.
University of Wisconsin-Stout
The following students were named to the fall dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Stout with GPAs of at least 3.5:
- Connor Bump
- Luke Finger
- Jack Glenzinski
- Mikayla Hughes
- Alex Kimble
- Makayla Menge
Upper Iowa University
Grace Birdsley and made the fall dean's list at Upper Iowa University with a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled full time.