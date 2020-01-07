The Prior Lake American publishes the names of Prior Lake residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
Bradley University
Maxwell Bulver and Adam Field were named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Bradley University in Illinois after earning a GPA of at least 3.5.
The Citadel
Dallas Garwood was named to the spring 2019 dean's list at The Citadel military college in South Carolina after enrolling in at least 12 credit hours and earning a GPA of 3.2 or higher.
Hamline University
Theophane Hoang, Jiahui Ma, Ryan Murray and Jake Veldman began attending Hamline University in St. Paul in the fall.
Minnesota State University, Mankato
The following students graduated in December with bachelor's degrees from Minnesota State University, Mankato:
- Delaney Chmielewski
- Austin Clifford, Cum Laude
- Jeremy Goltz
- Chris Grosklags
- Apryl Grund, Cum Laude
- Zoe Hartigan, Magna Cum Laude
- Derek Johnson
- John Parrish
- Grace Peterson, Summa Cum Laude
- Dave Pieper
- Amanda Preston
- Sydney Scherer
- Zachary Scherer
- Samantha Schmokel, Magna Cum Laude
- Allison Slick, Cum Laude
- Sharimar Suarez
- Nolan Wolf
- Heather Ziskovsky
- Mackenzie Zutter
- Luke Zweber, Summa Cum Laude
Cortney Chelmo, Jennifer Deschaine, Bailey Krueger and Angela Mostrom earned master's degrees. Rebecca Zuehlke received an advanced degree in educational leadership.
Minnesota State University Moorhead
Benjamin Ledinsky received a bachelor's degree in December from Minnesota State University Moorhead.
University of Minnesota
Marcus Babcock received his white coat and stethoscope in August at the University of Minnesota Medical School in Duluth, marking his entrance into the medical profession.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Rylee Lynn Bolster received a bachelor's degree in December from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
University of Wisconsin-Madison
The following students were named to the spring 2019 dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison after completing at least 12 credits and meeting their particular school or college's GPA requirements:
- Lauren Benedict
- Cybill Biehlmann
- Max Christopherson
- Jessica Corcoran
- Jackson Gray
- Jadin Heilmann
- Ben Hildebrandt
- Leah Kelm
- Coleton King
- Molly Laube
- Alayna Lotto
- Haley Stafford
- Jacqueline Welke