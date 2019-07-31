The Prior Lake publishes the names of Prior Lake residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
Bemidji State University
Wyatt Benson, Cameron Boelter and Kyle Oxley were named to the spring president's list at Bemidji State University after earning a 4.0 GPA with at least 12 credits.
Bethel University
Lindsey Anderson, Maggie Eiter, Isaac Scanlon and Margaret Sipe earned bachelor's degrees this spring at Bethel University in St. Paul.
College of Saint Benedict
Marissa Bauer was named to the dean's list at the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph after earning a GPA of at least 3.8 and completing at least 12 credits.
College of Saint Mary
Mary Kate Case earned her white coat as a physician assistant July 13 at the College of Saint Mary in Nebraska. She also gave the student speech at the ceremony.
Drake University
Anastasia Hutton earned a doctorate of pharmacy at Drake University in Iowa this spring.
Leah Amundson was named to the spring dean's list with a GPA of at least 3.5.
Minnesota State University, Mankato
The following students were named to the honor or high honor roll this spring at Minnesota State University, Mankato. The honor list recognizes those earning GPAs of at least 3.5 while completing at least 12 credits; high honor students earned a 4.0.
- Katlyn Andrews, honor
- Jameson Bernhagen, honor
- Cole Boelter, honor
- Austin Clifford, honor
- Mikaila Clough, honor
- Conner Cox, high honor
- Hunter Eschenbach, honor
- Jack Hansen, honor
- Zoe Hartigan, honor
- Logan Harvego, honor
- Jeffrey Jasan, honor
- Derek Johnson, honor
- Morgan Katz, honor
- Brittany Kay, honor
- Bailey Kearns, honor
- Teana Krolak, honor
- Brianna Larson, honor
- Brielle Leszczynski, honor
- Daniel Long, honor
- Melissa McWilliams, honor
- Morgan Metcalfe, honor
- Elizabeth Morrison, high honor
- Georgia Muelken, honor
- Courtney Olson, honor
- Ryan Olson, honor
- Grace Peterson, high honor
- Samantha Schmokel, high honor
- Hunter Shellum, honor
- Jacob Ulland, honor
- Brandon Weideman, honor
- Morgan Wendt, honor
- Courtney Winger, high honor
- Nolan Wolf, honor
North Dakota State College of Science
Carson Wessel earned an associate in applied science degree from the North Dakota State College of Science this spring.
Saint John's University
Joshua Miller was named to the spring 2019 dean's list at Saint John's University in Collegeville with a GPA of 3.8 or higher and at least 12 credits.
St. Cloud State University
Sophie Lind made the spring dean's list at St. Cloud State University with a GPA of at least 3.75.
St. Olaf College
Anna Moen was named to the spring dean's list at St. Olaf College in Northfield after earning a GPA of 3.75 or higher.
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
The following students were named to the 2019 spring dean's list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities with GPAs of at least 3.66 while enrolled in 12 credits or more:
- Christina Berg
- Logan W. Bloedel
- Alyssa A. Burnell
- Amy DeBoer
- Ellen E. DeCesare
- Bailey A. DeMets
- Matthew Denman
- Sarah E. Dingman
- Alec A. Eismann
- Olivia A. Ferrer
- Sophia A. Golay
- Macy C. Grobel
- Chloe A. Hall
- Christina R. Hanson
- Noemi I. Hedrick
- Evan Herschi
- Cassandra R. Herubin
- Claire M. Houle
- Minh V. Huynh
- Caden S. Jones
- Eric N. Liffrig
- Jenifer J. Lubansky
- Sarah E. McLeod
- Erin M. Meyers
- Curt D. Murphy
- Thao Nguyen
- Emily M. Peterson
- Nicole C. Peterson
- Nicole E. Rocco
- Benjamin S. Rohne
- Alicia N. Ruminsky
- Rachel N. Scalf
- Richard G. Schmitz
- Emily Schriever
- Joshua T. Schrope
- Hunter E. Schwartz
- Madison Schwartz
- Julian Shaw
- Sydney C. Straub
- Amanda Vivant
- Kennon Wales
- Lauren R. Warmka
- Sophia Wenthe
- Rhoda Yassin
- Alexander Y. Zheng
- Sophia C. Zielke
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Elizabeth Goetsch, Kaylee Huss, Brooke Reinhart and Hailey Schultze received bachelor's degrees at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire this spring.
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Jake Seifert graduated with a bachelor of arts degree this spring from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
Emma Burt was named to the spring dean's list at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh with a GPA of at least 3.75 in at least 12 credits.
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
Bailey Klingfus, Kaila Larson, Mya Larson and Riley Swanson earned bachelor's degrees in May from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Brandon Puterbaugh earned a master of science degree.
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Trenton Galloway received a bachelor of science degree this spring from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Steven Wright was named to the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Honor Roll with a GPA of at least 3.0 while being a student athlete.
