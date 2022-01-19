On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Rotary Club of Prior Lake and their partners hosted more than 100 community members at the inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast and Celebration at Prior Lake High School.
The free public event brought community members together to show unity, promote equity and embrace their differences. Guests were treated to a variety of multicultural breakfast items, prayer readings from Native American, Buddhist, Muslim and Christian guests, a Cambodian Coconut Dance performed by the PLHS Asian Student Association and vocal performances by Ailyna Chum-Phan and Socheat Chum.
Guest speakers included PLHS Black Student Union President Johnea Rucker, Prior Lake City Mayor Kirt Briggs, Savage City Mayor Janet Williams, Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools Superintendent Teri Staloch. The keynote speaker was Gail Lewis Miller — a retired principal, REDI Task Force member and diversity, equity and inclusion consultant.