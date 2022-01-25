Prior Lake High School was host to over 150 guests on Monday, Jan. 24, who were delighted with an incredible display of cultural performances featuring traditional song and dance numbers, along with a fashion show that displayed a colorful array of gorgeous ethnic attire from Somalia, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Ghana and India.
This was the first ever Global Culture Festival presented by the PLHS Black Student Union in partnership with the PLHS Asian Student Association, Muslim Student Association, and POWER (Passionate Open-Minded Women Educating Respect) as a way to celebrate and showcase the diversity and cultures throughout the community.
