The Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board unanimously approved a response to the letter of nonconcurrence that was presented by the district’s American Indian Parent Advisory Committee that was delivered at the May 8 school board meeting.
According to the Minnesota Department of Education, the response letter to AIPAC needs to be written and signed by the board chair 60 days after the presentation of the vote of nonconcurrence. The state approved getting the letter back to AIPAC after the board meeting on July 10.
According to the letter, much of the activities in the American Indian Education Program are supported in both state and federal Indian education funds and the Achievement and Integration funds provided by the state.
These funds are categorical dollars to be used to create activates that address the achievement and opportunity gaps and reduce barriers caused by economic disparities and racial, cultural and language differences for Native students and other students of color, according to the letter.
According to the letter, when it comes to improving Native American curriculum, the district is planning to improve classroom instruction and curriculum around Native American history, traditions and contributions in core curriculums. The American Indian Education Coordinator is currently working directly with the curriculum specialists to review all the materials and books purchased in past years. Together, they will categorize and organize the materials by grade level and standards and get it to the appropriate class for use in instruction.
The letter also stated that it will take more proactive steps to support Native students in the case of bullying and harassments. All staff annually review the Speak Up Protocol, which discusses how they can intervene when they see acts of bullying and racial harm. This is a training required annually by the district and staff have to sign off on it when they finish the training.
Enrique Velasquez, school board member, said he looks forward to seeing more engagement with parents and students as they continue to grow their relationship.
“Being my fifth year on the board, we’ve been noncurrent each one of those years but we’ve seen that nonconcurrence continue to shift and evolve over time to where now I think we’re getting to a really neat place,” Velasquez said. “We’re seeing a lot of engagement with AIPAC and the new leadership that’s there so I look forward with hope and anticipation for this program and as we continue to grow in our relationship together.”
