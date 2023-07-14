PLSAS District Services Center

The Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools District Services Center, 4540 Tower St. SE in Prior Lake.

 File photo by Jacqueline Devine

The Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board unanimously approved a response to the letter of nonconcurrence that was presented by the district’s American Indian Parent Advisory Committee that was delivered at the May 8 school board meeting.

According to the Minnesota Department of Education, the response letter to AIPAC needs to be written and signed by the board chair 60 days after the presentation of the vote of nonconcurrence. The state approved getting the letter back to AIPAC after the board meeting on July 10.

