The Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board voted in favor of renewing its membership with the Minnesota State High School League, but the vote was not unanimous.
School board member Lisa Atkinson was the lone vote against the resolution on July 10 for staying with the high school league, which provides educational opportunities for students through athletics and fine arts programs at its latest school board meeting on Monday, July 10.
In accordance with applicable state and federal laws, rules and regulations, the MSHSL also allows participation for all students consistent with their gender identity or expression in an environment free from discrimination with an equal opportunity for participation in athletics and fine arts.
“Before I cast my vote, I’d like to share a concern that was brought to my attention by my constituents. The concern is regarding student’s participation in a sport based on their gender versus biological sex,” Atkinson stated. “I understand that MSHSL has a bylaw in place that allows parents to submit an appeal and with approval, the student can participate in a sport or activity based on their gender identity versus their biological sex. This is not a new ruling, and has been in place since 2016. What is new is the large increase in students experiencing rapid onset gender dysphoria.”
During her statement, Atkinson went on to say that the district and parents should instead show more support for biological female athletes. She also said with only one high school league in the state, the district really has no choice but to join the MSHSL.
“For this reason, I encourage parents to reach out to their legislative representatives and share their concerns as Minnesota currently does not have a fairness in women’s sports act which would ultimately protect our female student athletes,” Atkinson said. “This has raised concerns with parents in our district who have daughters competing in our district sports such as swimming, tennis, track and field and volleyball where a transgender student’s physical anatomy would give them an unfair and unsafe advantage for, particularly in girls sports.”
Atkinson added that she understands the importance of renewing with MSHSL but also feels they have an obligation as a district to ensure parents know their rights, and ensure the district is creating a safe and fair experience for all students.
“My hope is that as a district, we will continue to stand up for our female students when they are feeling marginalized on the basis of sex and make the proper accommodations for girls who are uncomfortable sharing private spaces with biological males and advocating for them when they are forced to compete with a biological boy at state for scholarship opportunities,” Atkinson said. “Female sports should be for female athletes.”
During the meeting, Jeff Marshall, activities director at Prior Lake High School, presented a video from the MSHSL and answered several questions from school board members.
School board member Amy Bullyan also expressed she had heard several concerns from parents in the community regarding transgender students participating in sports.
“I have heard some concerns throughout the community on how many transgender students in PLSAS have gone through the process to participate in a sport that is with the opposite sex from which they were assigned at birth,” Bullyan stated.
In response to Bullyan’s concerns, Marshall said no transgender students at PLSAS have gone through the process of participating in a sport that is with the opposite sex from which they were assigned at birth.
“A transgender student can participate in a sport of which he or she was assigned at birth, and be able to do that without a problem,” Marshall said. “If a transgender student wishes to participate in a sport or activity they weren’t assigned at birth or the gender that they identify with, that’s when it comes to the school to make that determination.”
Marshall added that when a determination is made at the local level, if a family or student wishes to appeal that decision, that decision then goes to the MSHSL.
Another question that arose was on what the consequences are of not renewing membership with the MSHSL.
“The [MSHSL] governs all of the post seasons and they govern all of sections and state tournaments. We would not be eligible to participate in any sort of sections or state tournaments,” Marshall told board members. “We’re part of the South Suburban Conference, the conference will more than likely vote us out and would not allow us to be part of the conference anymore. We really would not have any sort of sports or activities if that happened.”
Furthermore, Marshall said that he believes if the board voted not to renew its membership, then a great deal of students would depart from the district and go elsewhere.
“The other thing I would believe would happen is that we would have a mass exodus of students out of the district,” Marshall said. “Any student who is looking forward to participate in any sort of sport or activity would leave our district to go to another district where they could be a part of those teams.”
For more information on the MSHSL, visit its official website at https://www.mshsl.org/.