Prior Lake-Savage Area elementary students are tentatively scheduled to return to in-person learning using a rolling start beginning Jan. 19, according to an email from Superintendent Teri Staloch sent to parents Thursday evening.
The plans to return to in-person learning come the day after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced modified coronavirus restrictions which allows elementary students to return to classrooms in-person, full-time, as long as they follow health and safety requirements.
“The governor also announced that middle and high schools are to follow the original protocols listed in the Safe Learning Plan and school districts must continue to work with Regional Support Teams to determine their learning models,” Staloch said in the email. “In addition, new virus mitigation requirements for all schools operating in In-Person or Hybrid Learning were announced, designed to keep students, families and staff safe.”
The district’s tentative plan is for all students K-12 to return from winter break on Jan. 4 in distance learning.
PLSAS will use the state required “rolling start” method to transition elementary students back to in-person learning. Grades K-2 will return to school in-person on Jan. 19 and grades 3-5 will return Feb. 5.
The district is also working toward transitioning grades 6-12 to hybrid learning in February and plans to share a more detailed timeline, including staff transition days, on Jan. 8, the email states.
The plans are subject to change based on pending COVID-19 conditions and the district’s ability to implement the new safety requirements, the email notes.
Safety requirements outlined by the governor to return to in-person and hybrid learning models includes a rolling start, reduced social distancing, COVID-19 site testing for all on-site staff, instructional staff must wear a face mask and face shield when interacting with students and more.
Additional details shared in the email include:
- While in distance learning, the district will continue programming for students who currently receive in-person services.
- High school sports and activities will be allowed to begin practices only on Jan. 4. Further guidance on competitions will come at a later date.
- All PLSAS buildings, including the District Services Center, will be closed to the public during Winter Break, Dec. 23-Jan. 1.
- PLSAS custodians and the operations team will be deep cleaning all PLSAS buildings.