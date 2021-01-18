The Prior Lake-Savage Area School District saved nearly $173,000 in energy cost avoidance over the last school year through energy efficient buildings, mechanical renovations and the PLSAS Operations Department’s monitoring of system controls, according to a press release from the district.
A recent annual utility usage report shows that for the last several years, PLSAS has continued to pay less than $1 per square foot in energy cost, making PLSAS one of the top energy efficient districts in the state. According to the State of Minnesota’s B3 Benchmarking for public buildings, with data current within the last 180 days, only one other school district of comparable size realized this kind of energy efficiency, earning the district a 4.3 out of 5-star rating.
“We are continually monitoring our energy use every month,” said Jim Dellwo, Director of Operations, Transportation and Health and Safety. “Thanks to our community’s investment in our district, our buildings are running more efficiently than ever before.”
In 2017, PLSAS residents approved building bonds to add space for the district’s growing enrollment, as well as replace aging mechanical equipment. Since then, PLSAS has added approximately 336,806 additional square feet of space throughout the district including energy-efficient materials, lighting, boilers and air-handling units.
“Our district’s strategic plan calls for us to continue our fiscal accountability to our community in all areas of the district, including operational excellence,” said Superintendent, Dr. Teri Staloch. “This is our promise to the community and thanks to their support, we have been able to make wise choices that will maximize our energy dollars through energy-efficient equipment.”
PLSAS was also able to contain cost by carefully controlling its energy use. Adjusting building automation controls to avoid peak demand and turning off lights when not in use have contributed to lower energy costs for the district.
The annual report also showed that during distance learning from April through June, lower energy usage saved the district more than $123,500 in cost avoidance, in spite of an active construction time in which energy usage is typically high.
To learn more about the Operations, Health and Safety Department and ways staff maintain the public buildings, visit www.priorlake-savage.k12.mn.us/about-us/departments/operations-health-and-safety