Following updates to the state's Safe Learning Plan last week, plans are underway for Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools secondary students to transition to an in-person learning model, according to an email from Superintendent Teri Staloch sent to staff and families Feb. 23.
The PLSAS Incident Command Response team has been preparing for the transition to in-person learning for grades 6-12, which will likely be four days a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays with Wednesdays being flexible instruction days, according to the email.
“While this may seem like an easy task, there are multiple new health and safety factors that need to be studied and implemented in this transition. Plans and protocols need to be revised to ensure that all health and safety requirements are met,” Staloch said in the email. “This includes monitoring school-level COVID-19 transmission data and staffing capacities, implementing social distancing requirements, and revising protocols for contact tracing. With more students in buildings, changes will need to be made to transportation and school meals, just to name a few. As we plan for the transition, we will continue to work with our state and county providers to get teachers and support staff vaccinated as quickly as possible.”
The district will continue to offer distance learning as an option to families once the transition is made. Students who chose distance learning in the fall were told they would need to remain in the distance learning model for the entirety of the school year, but if plans and safety protocols allow, the district would like to accommodate distance learners returning to in-person learning, the email said.
“We will provide more information by March 12, including details surrounding mitigation strategies and a grade 6-12 transition timeline. Meanwhile, administrators and staff will continue to work on plans for in-person learning,” Staloch said in the email.
PLSAS secondary students began their rolling start back into the hybrid-learning model Feb. 8 while K-5 students returned to in-person learning earlier this year.