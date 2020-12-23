Governor Tim Walz’s Dec. 16 announcement allows elementary students to return to classrooms mid-January using a rolling start and for the Prior Lake-Savage Area School District this means K-5 students will soon be in-person learning five days a week.
While all K-12 students will return from winter break on Jan. 4 in distance learning, grades K-2 are scheduled to return to school in-person on Jan. 19 with grades 3-5 now scheduled to return Feb. 1, an email sent to parents Dec. 22 from Superintendent Teri Staloch states.
Though back in the classroom five days a week, students will be released two hours early every Wednesday to provide staff time for collaboration and planning in the new learning model.
Students currently enrolled in the Distance Learning Academy will remain in the DLA for the rest of the school year.
The timeline for K-5 students is as follows:
- Jan. 4-13: Distance learning continues
- Jan. 14-5: No school for K-5 students, transition planning day for staff. Distance Learning Academy K-5 Assessment Days. Kids’ Company open to registered families.
- Jan. 18: Distance Learning Academy K-5 Assessment Days. Kids’ Company open to registered families.
- Jan. 19: K-2 begins in-person learning
- Feb. 1: 3-5 begin in-person learning
- Feb. 3: No school for K-12, grading day.
“Students in grades 6-12 will remain in distance learning for the month of January,” Staloch states in the email. “We continue to plan for the possibility of transitioning grades 6-12 to hybrid learning in February if our plan is supported by the Regional Support Team (Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota Department of Health). We will update staff and families with next steps by Jan. 8.”
There will no longer be capacity restrictions or social distancing required on PLSAS busses and other transportation vehicles once elementary students return to school. Drivers and students must still wear face coverings, per state requirements. Pickup and drop off locations will remain the same.
Early Learning students will continue in the in-person/hybrid model as they have been since Dec. 7.
“We continue to work on the new safety and virus mitigation strategies outlined in the updated Minnesota Safe Learning Plan and will communicate details by Jan. 8 regarding PLSAS’ response plan,” Staloch states.