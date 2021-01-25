Secondary students within the Prior Lake-Savage Area School District will now begin their rolling start back to the hybrid learning model on Feb. 8, according to an email from Superintendent Dr. Teri Staloch sent to parents Jan. 22.
Grades 6-12 were originally scheduled to begin their rolling start back to the classroom Feb. 4. After reviewing the transition timeline and based on input from staff, the PLSAS Incident Command Response Team made the decision for students in grades 6-12 to begin the first two days of the third quarter in the distance learning model, the email states.
“In this way, secondary students and staff will be able to start the quarter all in the same learning model and will have a chance to review course expectations, our additional COVID-19 safety measures and establish classroom procedures,” Staloch said in the email.
The updated timeline for secondary students is as follows:
- Feb. 1-2: No school gr. 6-12, Transition Planning Days for 6-12 staff
- Feb. 3: No School K-12. Grading Day.
- Feb. 4-5: Quarter three begins. Distance learning for students grades 6-12. Grades 6-12 center-based Special Education will remain in-person.
- Feb. 8: Group A students in grades 6-8 and grades 9-10 return to hybrid learning. Grades 11-12 continue distance learning.
- Feb. 9: Group B students in grades 6-8 and grades 9-10 return to hybrid learning. Grades 11-12 continue distance learning.
- Feb. 15: Group A students in grades 11-12 return to hybrid learning.
- February 16: Group B students in grades 11-12 return to hybrid learning
- Every Wednesday will be a Flex Day.
Distance learning will continue for students who chose distance learning at the beginning of the school year or during quarter two.
“We are thrilled to begin to see students once again in our buildings. Thank you for your continued partnership and patience as we prepare for a smooth and safe transition into our in-person and hybrid learning models,” Staloch said in the email.
The email also noted that the district is making improvements to the hybrid learning model. One of the changes is consistency in the daily schedule for classes to meet online together for live synchronous interaction with teachers. Details will be provided by building principals.