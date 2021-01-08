Secondary students within the Prior Lake-Savage Area School District will begin their return to school in the hybrid learning model starting Feb. 4, according to an email from Superintendent Dr. Teri Staloch sent to parents Friday afternoon.
Following Gov. Tim Walz’s Dec 16 announcement, the district began planning its transition of K-12 students from home back to classrooms and announced a rolling start to return K-5 students to classrooms beginning with K-2 students on Jan. 15.
After approval from the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota Department of Health regional support team on Jan. 7, secondary students will also be able to begin their rolling start back into the classroom.
The timeline for secondary students is as follows:
- Jan. 18: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. No School for Elementary-12 students. Kids’ Company closed.
- Jan. 19: Grades 6-12 center-based Special Education will move to four, full days of in-person learning. Wednesdays will be flex days.
- Feb. 1-2: Transition Planning Days for grades 6-12 staff. No school grades 6-12. Transition Planning Days for grades 6-12 staff.
- Feb. 3: Grading Day. No School for K-12 students.
- February 4: Grades 6-8 and grades 9-10 return to hybrid learning. Grades 11-12 continue distance learning. Hybrid A will begin on Feb. 4 and Hybrid B on Feb. 5. Distance learning continues for those who chose DL at the beginning of the school year or during quarter two.
- Feb. 15: Grades 11 and 12 return to hybrid learning. Hybrid A on Feb. 15 and Hybrid B on Feb. 16. Distance learning continues for those who chose DL at the beginning of the school year or during quarter two.
- Every Wednesday will be a flex day.
“When we return to a hybrid schedule for grades 6-12, we will be strengthening our hybrid format to include some of the enhancements we made during distance learning to offer more structure and consistency for students and staff,” Staloch said in the email. “Over the next two weeks we will be collecting additional input from staff, students and parents in order to ensure successful plans as we prepare to transition to Hybrid 2.0. More information will be coming from your building principal.”
In order to return K-12 students safely, the district will continue to practice its existing safety protocols and implement additional mitigation strategies to help ensure safe learning environments, the email states. The new mitigation strategies will be implemented in accordance with the MN Safe Learning Plan. A detailed training presentation will be shared with staff on Jan. 13 and with parents by Jan. 15. Students will receive safety training upon their return to school.
Child Nutrition Services will continue to offer free breakfast and lunch meals to students as they transition back to in-person and hybrid learning. Students will be offered a grab-n’-go meal bag featuring an entrée, fruit, fresh vegetable and milk. Free curbside meals will also continue.
Families who wish to use Kids’ Company child care during in-person learning need to register before Jan. 10.
“We are looking forward to welcoming students back into our buildings and will be ready to teach and support them in the safest learning environments possible,” Staloch said.