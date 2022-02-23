Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Teri Staloch announced to staff on Tuesday that she is leaving her position with PLSAS effective June 30. A letter was sent to families Wednesday morning.
"I have accepted a new position that will allow me to pursue a career opportunity in the private sector," Staloch stated in the letter. "Although I was not actively searching for a new job, I am excited to use my skills, passion and experiences to continue to support school districts and advance educational opportunities for students in a different way."
Staloch stated in the letter that she will submit her formal letter of resignation for approval at the next PLSAS school board meeting on Monday, Feb. 28.
According to the letter, Staloch has worked in public education for 33 years. She has been serving the role of superintendent for PLSAS since July 2015.
"I have had a rich and rewarding career serving students and four different school districts across all levels of E-12 education and in higher education," stated Staloch. "I have embraced each opportunity and each challenge and I have loved working with amazing colleagues, students, families and community members, like you, dedicated to improving life chances for all students so they can reach their full potential."
Staloch went on to thank her colleagues and community for their support throughout her career.
"I am so proud of all that has been collectively accomplished by staff, leaders, the school board, students, families and our community at Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools over the past seven years to improve systems, facilities, programming, opportunities and the learner experience," she stated. "It has truly been my pleasure to serve the PLSAS community. Thank you very much for your partnership and support. I look forward to the great things we will continue to do together over the next several months."