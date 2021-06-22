Recent Prior Lake High School graduate Grace Chapman is among approximately 3,100 students to receive a scholarship financed by U.S. colleges and universities through the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Chapman was selected to receive $1,000 each year for up to four years by the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, where she plans to study physical therapy in the fall.
To compete for this scholarship, Chapman first had to earn a qualifying score on the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The highest scoring program entrants were then named semifinalists, representing less than one percent of the nation’s seniors.
To advance to the finalist level of the competition, each semifinalist was asked to submit a detailed scholarship application, which included an essay and information about extracurricular activities, awards and leadership positions. Semifinalists also had to have an outstanding academic record and be endorsed and recommended by a high school official.
From the semifinalist group, some 16,000 met requirements for finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will be Merit Scholarship winners in 2021.