The Prior Lake High School 2023 commencement ceremony went off without a hitch to a crowd of roaring cheers from students’ loved ones on Thursday, June 8, at Dan Patch Stadium at Prior Lake High School.
Prior Lake Savage-Area Schools bid farewell to 788 seniors — 57 graduates were from Bridges Area Learning Center and 731 were from PLHS.
Ariana Olson, student council president and 2022-23 school board representative, opened the ceremony by welcoming everyone in attendance. Olson will be attending Texas Christian University in the fall and will be majoring in biology and pre-health care.
“When I think of the growth and development of our class, it can be symbolized using the very bleachers seen before us,” Olson said during her welcome speech. “Each year as we got older, we earned the right to capture one more section of the bleachers, getting a little closer to the field ... as we grew into our new status, our voices became louder and more confident as we took on our new role.”
Olson reflected on her time at PLHS and reminisced on memories she shared with her classmates.
“Coming out of the pandemic, we were thrilled to finally be upper classmen. Our voices became more unified and powerful,” Olson said. “We cheered with passion, joined student clubs and volunteered in the community. We celebrated the return of prom and dreaded the daily dash to the parking lot. The class of 2023 was back in session.”
Olson went on to say that even though she and her classmates will forever cherish these memories, they are excited to go on and make new ones.
“While we cherish these old experiences, we yearn for new adventures. We are no longer on the bleachers, we are on the field,” Olson said. “As we embark on our next journey, let’s continue to use our voices as a source of good.”
Michael Thomas, superintendent of schools, also welcomed students, faculty and parents. He stated how proud he was of the class of 2023 for overcoming obstacles during a global pandemic.
“You all have been through your own set of obstacles. Clearly, this cohort of students, your high school years were drastically different than those before you, and those who will come after you,” Thomas said. “You went through really turbulent times but you also demonstrated the ability to preserve.”
Thomas then wished the graduating class the best of luck as they enter the world on their own for the first time.
“I want you to go out and face the world and face the world with the utmost confidence that nothing will deny your personal progress,” Thomas said. “Be relentless about pursuing your happiness. There will be a lot of paths for you to choose in your life and I encourage you to find the path that makes you the most happy. When you do that everything else will fall into place. And lastly, get out in that world and be unapologetic for being you. You are perfectly designed to be the person you are and you have everything you need to be successful in life.”
Lastly, Smriti Datta, provided this year’s commencement speech. Throughout her high school career, Datta has written two novels and placed in the top 10 in the DECA International Career Development Conference in Orlando, among other accolades. Datta will also receive a full tuition scholarship to the University of St. Thomas through the Schulze Foundation for entrepreneurship.
“I would like to start off by expressing gratitude to every single person here who has helped us achieve our goals,” Datta said in her speech. “Whether this is a parent, a coach, a friend or a guardian, they are the ones that give us feelings of comfort and security, and for that we are all so grateful.”
Datta also looked back on her time at PLHS and said she has some very fond memories she will never forget.
“We have faced some interesting moments together. If you remember that really exciting feeling as we walked through the doors of PLHS for the first time, we met our teachers, made some new friends, and learned some pretty important life lessons. It feels like so long ago, but so bitter sweet,” Datta said. “If there is one thing that I have learned from my time here at PLHS, it is the value of hard work and humility.”
This year’s class motto was, “Never underestimate the power of dreams and the influence of the human spirit. We are all the same in this notion: The potential for greatness lives within each of us,” by Wilma Rudolph.
The class flower for the class of 2023 was a daffodil, which has a meaning of new beginnings, and their class song was “How They Remember You,” by Rascal Flatts.