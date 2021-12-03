Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools is investigating another alleged "racist video" that surfaced on social media this week, district officials announced Friday.
The district is reportedly handling the matter internally, according to Savage Police Det. Sgt. Mike Schiltz. On Friday afternoon, Schiltz said the department's assistance had not been requested.
The new video comes just a month after a racist video targeting a 14-year-old Black student at Prior Lake High School went viral. Superintendent Teri Staloch said the student who made that video is no longer enrolled at the school and the Savage Police Department is continuing its investigation of the incident.
In the letter sent out to parents and staff on Friday, PLHS Principal John Bezek stated the school took swift action against the students allegedly involved.
"This week another racist video on social media involving PLHS students, and students from another school district, was reported to us. As soon as the video was brought to our attention, we launched an investigation and we took swift and appropriate action with the students involved," stated Bezek in the letter.
"Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools will not tolerate racism or hate speech," Bezek continued. "We believe everyone in our schools needs to be accountable for their words and actions. Therefore, we will continue to take action when we hear racial slurs or hate speech, or when an incident is brought to our attention."
Bezek said the school is continuing to meet with students to discuss ways to move forward and promote cultural positivity.
"As you know, this week we met with all PLHS students to take active steps to promote conversations about the culture of our school and help ensure a safe learning environment," Bezek stated. "We will continue to support our students, listen to them, and help them implement their ideas to help us drive change in our school."
As a reminder, Bezek added that PLHS has a confidential reporting system available where anyone can report dangerous or potentially harmful situations.
Reporter Christine Schuster contributed to this report.