Prior Lake High School is reintroducing the Laker Hall of Fame.
According to a press release from school district, the Laker Hall of Fame has a tradition of providing recognition for deserving graduates and members of the Prior Lake-Savage area community for their accomplishments while they were students at Prior Lake High School or as adults in the world.
The Laker Hall of Fame strives to connect current students and community members to the history of the school and the accomplishments of distinguished graduates and community members, according to the press release.
Nominations for "Teams of Distinction" or for individuals with exceptional accomplishments in the area of activities, athletics or as a distinguished individual with career accomplishments are all being accepted.