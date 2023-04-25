Prior Lake High School file photo

Prior Lake High School located at 7575 150th St. W in Savage.

 Photo by Jacqueline Devine

Prior Lake High School is reintroducing the Laker Hall of Fame.

According to a press release from school district, the Laker Hall of Fame has a tradition of providing recognition for deserving graduates and members of the Prior Lake-Savage area community for their accomplishments while they were students at Prior Lake High School or as adults in the world.

