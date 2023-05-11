During the Laker Pride portion of the Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board meeting on Monday, May 8, Prior Lake High School student Sienna Thin Elk was recognized for her role in the Emmy-award-winning PBS television series, “Sci Girls.”
According to PBS, “SciGirls” explores and encourages girls (and boys) in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Superintendent Michael Thomas said he had the chance to meet Sienna Thin Elk and her family during the 38th annual Minnesota Indian Education Association Conference held at Mystic Lake Event Center last month and said he was very impressed with how Native people used the stars to teach astronomy.
“I’ve been to many conferences over my years and you hope that you walk out of them with something new and inspiring that could really help you,” Thomas said. “This is one of those sessions where I had the opportunity to witness Sienna along with two of her peers really speak about their experiences in the hard sciences being a Native individual. It was very impressive to understand how impactful their work has been to so many that it has been picked up by PBS.”
Sienna said it was a great learning experience to participate in a television show where she got the opportunity to speak about her culture.
“It was really nice because it’s not often I get to participate in such things and talk about my culture. I don’t really get to participate with other Native people my age, so, it was really great,” Sienna said. “Although I knew most of the stuff we talked about in the episode, I know other people probably wouldn’t have known. It was nice to share that knowledge with others and that they know what I believe in and what my people used to believe in and how that relates with science today. I just hope it’s good for younger Native kids, especially to see representation in the science field.”
In the episode, “SciGirls in Space: Dakota Stars,” three Native Minnesota girls, including Sienna, learn how modern science connects to the star knowledge their Dakota ancestors passed down. The girls also celebrated their cultural heritage and channeled their passions for art and science by creating an art piece they shared with NASA.
Sienna also explained that the early Dakota people didn’t write things down but instead passed down things to younger generations through oral history and also through bead work. She also said the early Dakota people were very scientific and systematic in how they observed the night sky.