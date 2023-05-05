Students in the Minnesota Center for Advanced Professional Studies program at Prior Lake High School hosted its first-ever MNCAPS Trades Modular Showcase and Spring Give-Back on Friday, April 28, at the high school’s industrial technology wing.

The showcase highlighted the student’s projects they worked on during the year and included a tour of the workshop, as well as a silent auction with items the students made with proceeds going back to the MNCAPS Trades Program.

