Follow Dorothy Gale and a cast of colorful characters down the yellow brick road during Prior Lake High School’s stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s "Wizard of Oz" series this coming week.
The iconic tale, featuring the original score from the MGM film, explores the difference between reality and fantasy. The PLHS production brings audiences back to the core of what it is to be human in their adaptation, which will be showing Nov. 18, 19 and 20 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. Buy tickets on Prior Lake High School’s activities website for $7 (students) and $10 (adults).
In a world that’s increasingly digitized, "The Wizard of Oz" can remind audiences of the beauty in reality and that the things that matter most aren’t those in our pockets, but those around us, a PLHS press release states.
The PLHS production explores symbolism alluding to both the original books and the iconic movie through using colors in each setting of the show. Costumes, set, and lighting reflect the books with Kansas in sepia, while the yellow brick road in gold and land of Oz in green brings audiences back to the movies.