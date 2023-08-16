The Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board approved several measures Monday, Aug. 14, including the addition of two school buses to the district’s fleet this fall.
Jim Dellwo, director of operational services at PLSAS, requested the addition of the buses to the fleet of 53 to help with capacity issues due to the increase in ridership on the middle and high school routes.
According to the district, bus transportation is provided by the PLSAS Bus Association and more than 120 school bus drivers transport more than 8,000 students each day.
Tammy Fredrickson, executive director of Business Services at PLSAS, told the board the cost of adding two new school buses would amount to $240,000, which has already been budgeted in for 2023-24.
Since the pandemic began, there have been driver shortages across the nation, but driver retention has been a priority in PLSAS and has since returned to normalcy, according to district officials.
Budget calendar During the board meeting, Fredrickson also presented the timeline for 2024-25 budget planning and said the budget should be approved much earlier than it has been in past years — perhaps two months earlier.
“We’ll be asking for final approval in April so we are moving a lot of things up,” she said. “We have scheduled it out so that any decisions that will be made will be discussed at the finance advisory committee and then bring it to the board study sessions, then to the board for direction until we finally have the approved budget in April.”
Fredrickson also recommended the district get ahead of hiring new staff to help with overall planning.
“We want to be able to offer positions quickly so that we can get staff hired before we lose them to other districts,” Fredrickson said. “We are still planning to do the town hall meetings and we’ll still do two of those. Some of those dates like the levy, those are required dates that are due to the Minnesota Department of Education. But I think we can easily move up our whole process by a couple months.”
The board also unanimously approved the levy meeting, which will be held on Monday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m. at the beginning of the regular board meeting.
School meals policyLastly, the board approved a school meals policy that was part of the legislative update in June.
According to district documents, the policy is designed to ensure that students receive healthy and nutritious meals through the school district’s nutrition program and that school district employees, families and students have a shared understanding of expectations regarding meal charges.
The district’s policy is to provide meals to students in a respectful manner and to maintain the dignity of students by prohibiting “lunch shaming” or otherwise ostracizing the student, according to the policy. The policy seeks to allow students to receive the nutrition they need to stay focused during the school day and minimize identification of students with insufficient funds to pay for a la carte items or second meals, as well as to maintain the financial integrity of the school nutrition program.
Emily Malone, director of child nutrition at PLSAS, clarified that when a student’s meal balance is negative, the district notifies parents and guardians. Parents and guardians also have the option of signing up for other alerts to review their child’s account.
According to the district, at the start of the 2023-24 school year, all students in grades K-8 and Bridges Area Learning Center will receive breakfast and lunch on school days at no cost. If a student wants something extra, such as another entrée or a bottle of water, they need to pay for those items. Prior Lake High School is not on the National School Meal Program. As a result, school meals are priced. Free or reduced-price meal applications are available and families are encouraged to apply.
To apply for free or reduced-price lunches, complete the Application for Educational Benefits in the SchoolCafé app by visiting www.plsas.org/about-us/departments/child-nutrition/schoolcafe. Applications must be filled out for each school year the assistance is needed.