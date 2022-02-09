Due to decreasing student COVID-19 case rates in Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools, the district will begin to make adjustments to masking requirements in a phased approach, according to a letter sent out to families and staff Monday.
Although universal masking continues to be required for all students, staff and adults during the school day, the PLSAS Incident Command Team will continue to meet weekly to review data and make updates to the Safe Learning Plan to determine when to move from student required masks to recommended.
According to the letter, PLSAS prioritizes in-person learning. However, if COVID-19 case rates begin to increase again during the school year, it may be decided to implement a masking requirement for the district, a specific building, or for a particular classroom, based on data.
The district is currently adopting a two-phase approach. The current phase requires universal masking for students and staff during the school day, with recommended masking for middle and high school students during after school and evening hours.
The second phase, which could potentially start as early as Feb. 14, would move from student required masks to recommended. Data used to make these decisions includes E-12 student case rates and Scott County case rates.
As per federal law, masks will be required on all public transportation, including district-provided transportation for all students and adults.
For more information visit https://www.priorlake-savage.k12.mn.us/about-us/back-to-school-safe-learning-plan