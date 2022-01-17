Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools announced it will continue with distance learning through Friday, Jan. 21 due to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases.
The district shifted to distance learning on Thursday, Jan. 13, after more than 632 students in the district tested positive or were quarantined for COVID-19 between Jan. 3-10 as students and staff returned from winter break.
The alarming surge of COVID-19 related cases sparked a recommendation from the Minnesota Department of Health as well as Scott County Public Health to cancel in-person learning and transition to distance learning.
Superintendent Teri Staloch informed staff and families in a Jan. 14 letter that district leaders are continuing to closely monitor COVID-19 data and staffing rates this week.
"We are seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases," stated Staloch. "While we have implemented the shortened quarantine option for five days for staff, we continue to experience critical staffing shortages based on increased employee absences combined with a growing number of job vacancies throughout our district."
Staloch said it is the district's intention to return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 24. Families and staff will be notified Thursday evening if there are new changes.
School officials encourage families to continue reporting student absences due to illness, including positive COVID-19 cases, during distance learning.
For more information and the latest updates visit https://www.priorlake-savage.k12.mn.us/