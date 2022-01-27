The Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools recently hired a research firm in an effort to better engage with stakeholders as part of the district’s Strategic Direction plan.
Kristi Mussman, director of communications at PLSAS, presented an update on the district’s Strategic Direction to school board members during their Jan. 24 meeting.
According to district officials, the Strategic Plan was written with the help of the community and includes direction to engage with students, parents, families and community to strengthen a culture of respect and inclusion.
Mussman said the update involves establishing a process and next steps to help ensure a comprehensive stakeholder engagement plan is created, using best practices, to more deeply engage with all stakeholder groups. She said the first step was to take inventory of surveys the district currently has.
“As we looked into our goals and what we wanted to accomplish surrounding moving forward with advancing our annual stakeholder surveys, we really talked about having that outside expertise of having a firm that could help us,” said Mussman. “Having that unbiased outside source and ability to write scientific questions and who are experts at analyzing results, we really thought that could bring our surveys to the next level.”
Mussman said the survey committee — which is largely made up of administrative officials — reached out to vendors and made their goals known.
“One of the biggest objectives we had as a committee is that we really wanted to look for firms that had experience with public education clients and someone who was familiar with strategic planning and district improvement plans,” said Mussman. “When we got proposals back, there were four that we felt checked most of the boxes.”
Mussman said the four vendors that caught the committee’s eye were ThoughtExcahnge, SEARCH, K12 Insight and Studer Education.
“In the end we decided that Studer Education was the best fit our needs,” said Mussman.
Mussman added that the survey committee will soon meet with Studer Education to begin work on a comprehensive stakeholder engagement and continuous improvement processes this summer.
2022-23 budget assumptionsJulie Cink, executive director of business services for PLSAS, provided an update on the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget that has been in the works for the past several months.
During the presentation, Cink told school board members that the legislature recently approved 2% on the basic formula for Fiscal Year 23 which equates to $1.3 million in new revenue. She reminded school board members that the basic formula for the district is about 60% of the total funding.
Cink also said she anticipates the district will utilize COVID funding to offset expenditures next year in the amount of $1.06 million.
Overall, Cink said the district’s budget continues to have high expenditures, the same as last year, and hopes to see additional funding from the state.
As for enrollment, Cink said the district is about the same where it was last year.
“As we know, enrollment drives the majority of our revenue in our district,” said Cink. “We are exactly where we were last year when it comes to kindergarten students. We currently have 269 students enrolled. We had 267 last year enrolled in kindergarten.”
Cink said the district is slowly continuing to grow after a rough two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Correction: A previous version of this story referred to Studer Education as a “consultation firm.”