Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools recently hosted the second annual Southwest Metro Regional Equity Summit in partnership with New Prague Area Schools, Shakopee Public Schools, Lakeville Area Schools, SouthWest Metro Intermediate District 288 and MetroECSU (BrightWorks).
According to a press release from PLSAS, the June 20 summit brought groups of educators and community members together to focus on instructional resources and strategies to increase engagement and achievement for all students. During the event, around 220 participants focused on social-emotional learning, equity and access, high-quality teaching and learning and varied lenses of staff, students, families and community.