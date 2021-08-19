A former Five Hawks Elementary School nurse has gone viral for publicly resigning from her position at this month’s Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board meeting stating the mandates, regulations and policies that were put on students throughout the 2020-2021 school year goes against her beliefs.
Shannon Davis, who worked as a registered nurse and building nurse at the elementary school, addressed her resignation to the school board during the open forum session Aug. 9 as several members of the audience gasped and cheered her decision.
“When I first started in this position, I loved this job. I loved to work with the children, parents and staff. As I’m ending my career here at PLSAS, I’m going to miss the students, parents and staff I’ve worked with and developed relationships with,” said Davis. “It pains me to make this decision of my resignation as a Five Hawks nurse, but I could no longer enforce the school district’s policies, mask mandates, quarantines and isolations of these PLSAS children when I do not believe in them. I will not harm the mental and physical health of these children any longer.”
Davis went on to say that she hopes the administration will forego the policies of this last school year and let the parents make the decisions that are best for their own children.
In a statement released by PLSAS, the district stated that it has been following the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota Department of Health requirements when it comes to face masks.
“Last school year, Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools followed the MDE and MDH requirements regarding face coverings. Since that time, public health recommendations have changed. PLSAS has stated that indoor masking is now recommended for all people in the school setting regardless of vaccination status. Face coverings are required on all district-provided transportation,” the statement read.
Davis is currently not listed in the Five Hawks Elementary School staff directory.
The full resignation can be viewed at the PLSAS official school board meeting YouTube page at www.youtube.com/watch?v=dc8N-2-hf3w&t=439s.