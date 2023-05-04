PLSAS Ramadan 1

Prior Lake-Savage Area School students try East African cuisine during the Muslim holiday of Ramadan.

 Photo by Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools

Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools recently educated students about a variety of ethnic foods including the popular Somali stuffed pastry and sambusas, which are often served during the Muslim holiday, Ramadan, according to district officials.

According to the district, PLSAS Child Nutrition Services staff features “World Wednesday,” a time when students throughout the school district have the option to try a dish that may be new to them, while learning about and celebrating a variety of cultures in their community.

