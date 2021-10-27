On Tuesday, residents within the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools district boundaries will be asked to vote on a technology levy funding request for district schools.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2. To find out your polling location visit mnvotes.org. Early voting began Sept. 17. Residents also vote in-person or by mail.
In-person voting will take place at the PLSAS district offices, 4540 Tower St SE, on Monday, Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Polling locations on Election Day
- Prior Lake P-1: Prior Lake City Hall, 4646 Dakota St. SE, Prior Lake
- Prior Lake P-2: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 5634 Luther Rd. SE, Prior Lake
- Prior Lake P-3: Fire Station #1, 16776 Fish Point Rd., Prior Lake
- Prior Lake P-4: Church of St. Michael, 16400 Duluth Ave. SE, Prior Lake
- Prior Lake P-5: Fire Station #2, 3906 Station Place NW, Prior Lake
- Prior Lake P-6A: Holy Cross Church, 14085 Pike Lake Trail NE, Prior Lake
- Prior Lake P-6B: Living Hope Church, 8600 Horizon Dr., Shakopee
- Prior Lake P-7: Shepherd of the Lake Church, 3611 N. Berens Rd. NW, Prior Lake
- Savage P-3: Savage City Hall, 6000 McColl Dr., Savage
- Savage P-5: McColl Pond, 13550 Dakota Ave. S., Savage
- Savage P-6: Bethesda Church, 15033 Hwy 13, Prior Lake
- Savage P-7: Bridgewood Church, 6201 W. 135th St., Savage
- Savage P-8: O’Connell Fire Station, 14321 O’Connell Road, Savage
- Savage P-9: Redtail Ridge Elementary, 15200 Hampshire Ave., Savage
- City of Credit River, 18985 Meadow View Blvd., Prior Lake
Combined Polling Place:
- Spring Lake Township Hall, 20381 Fairlawn Ave., Prior Lake
Election results will be available on the district website after the polls close on election night. To view a sample ballot visit https://www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/.