Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools will be returning to an in-person graduation ceremony for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Last year Gov. Tim Walz announced that indoor and stadium-based graduation ceremonies would be prohibited in an attempt to mitigate the further spread of the coronavirus. State officials recommended at the time that virtual ceremonies, car parades or parking lot ceremonies take place of the traditional ceremony.
Prior Lake High School and Bridges Area Learning Center class of 2021 will hold its commencement ceremony at Dan Patch Stadium, 7575 150th St. W, at the high school. Commencement is scheduled for Friday, June 11 at 7 p.m.
A 'traditional' graduation
Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools officials said their goal is to balance safety and have as traditional of a graduation ceremony as they can at Dan Patch Stadium.
At this time, the district is awaiting guidance from the state as to how many spectators will be allowed in the stands. They are looking at two options:
One ceremony option (7 p.m.)
- A traditional format with approximately 700 students on the field (Students are already spread out 6 feet apart).
- District may need to limit spectators due to current restrictions. The goal is to allow at least two spectators per student, though this might not be possible with one ceremony.
Two ceremonies option (4:30 and 7:30 p.m.)
- With this option the district would split the class into two groups (about 350 students per ceremony).
- This would allow the school to guarantee two spectator tickets per graduate.
Kristi Mussman, director of communications, said a graduation rain date will be set on Tuesday June, 15 as a backup date instead of moving the ceremony indoors. Under current restrictions, an indoor ceremony would not be possible due to current safety requirements.
Jacqueline Jordan, head building secretary, said masks will be optional per Gov. Walz's lifting of the statewide mask order.
"How we set up the field, students are already socially distanced," said Jordan. "Since it's outdoors, we don't have to worry about social distancing with people attending."
Jordan said school officials understand that some graduates may be hesitant or unable to attend an in-person graduation. For those who want to pick up their diploma in a smaller setting which allows students to walk across a stage in their cap and gown and take a picture, they will have that option available.
"We'll be doing that on Monday June, 14. Graduates will have their family come and then they'll be able to take pictures of them on the stage getting their diploma from Dr. Bezek," said Jordan.
This option will be similar to the format they used for graduates last year, and it will be offered regardless of the ceremony format.
Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools will continue to plan using the most up-to-date guidance from public health officials. School officials said plans could change as they continue to follow all Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota Department of Health requirements.
Updates will be provided as more details are learned.
Class of 2021
Prior Lake High School will be graduating 689 seniors and the Bridges Area Learning Center will be graduating 65, making that a total of 754 seniors.
Mussman said this year's graduating class were determined in the face of adversity.
"I think its an exceptional group of students that are graduating this year that have been through a lot and have learned flexibility and perseverance and patience," said Mussman.
Dr. John Bezek, principal of Prior Lake High School, said he is proud of the class of 2021 and they are ready to face the world.
"The past 15 months have not been easy, but I have been impressed with the class of 2021 and their flexibility, resilience and ability to focus on the positive and I believe these traits will serve them well in the future," said Bezek.
Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools will be livestreaming the commencement ceremony at www.priorlake-savage.k12.mn.us/our-schools/plhs/seniors