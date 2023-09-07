School is back in session at Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools with 70 new teachers and staffers starting their educational journey in the district.
On Aug. 21, the district held a three-day new teacher orientation at Prior Lake High School and welcomed new teachers and staff.
Dan Edwards, executive director of academic services at PLSAS, said he looks forward to another amazing year.
“It’s always exciting to see the energy. We have students in the building and they’re ready to get back at it,” Edwards said. “We’re looking forward to continuing our commitment to finding the best way to meet all the needs of all our students, It’s what we pride ourselves on, as well as challenging our students to achieve at high levels and become better students and better people.”
Edwards said the orientation was chance for new teachers to build connections with their new colleagues.
“It’s also an opportunity for us to bring new people into our district, some have whom have previous experience elsewhere, and some of whom are brand new to the profession,” Edwards said.
The new teachers and staff toured their new classrooms and met with veteran teachers.
Edwards added that the district is excited to add new faces to the team so they can share their fresh ideas and perspectives.
“I think it’s always exciting when we bring in folks who have new experience to bring to us. We get better as an organization,” Edwards said. “When we bring in new ideas, it’s an opportunity for them to become a part of our team. We have an amazing group of staff.”
Edwards also said the district was able to fill most of its vacancies and is now functioning at full capacity. He said the positions cover a wide range of roles, including K-5 teachers, special education teachers, health and staff support, and psychologists.
As of last week, the district had six open positions, he said.
During the orientation, Edwards said he provided a few words of wisdom to all the new teachers and staff and said that support doesn’t end the first few months of the school year, but lasts throughout the entire year.
“Some of the words that I shared with them when I greeted them the first morning was that we have a great team and we have a family atmosphere here at PLSAS,” Edwards said. “One of the key things we wanted to show them throughout the new training was that there’s different levels of support. There’s always somebody there to support and help folks navigate their first few weeks and first few months of the their first school year at PLSAS. That team of support continues throughout their time here.”