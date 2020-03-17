The Prior Lake-Savage Area School District is offering free child care until March 25 for first responders, healthcare workers and district employees and free meals for students until March 20 during school closures meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting March 18, all school-age children can get a free continental breakfast and lunch for pickup at WestWood Elementary School, the district announced in an email to families. District officials said that the food services are available regardless of whether children qualify for free and reduced meals or are enrolled in the district.
The food pickups will follow social distancing procedures, and families are being instructed to drive up to the La ola del Lago entrance at WestWood and roll down their passenger side window to receive a meal from district staff.
Child care for children under 12 of first responders and district staff are being offered through Kids' Company, a program that's part of the district's Community Education Services.
Kids' Company staff normally spread out at the district's elementary schools would care for approximately 50 students at Kids’ Company sites at WestWood and Edgewood schools Wednesday, according to a district spokesperson.
What families can do after spring break next week is still up in the air.