Prior Lake-Savage Area School District’s controversial draft of its media materials policy was discussed once more at the latest school board’s study session on Monday, April 24.
No action was taken at this time and the policy will remain in the review stage until further notice, according to district officials. During the study session, Superintendent Michael Thomas provided a brief update on the Selection of Library and Media Materials Policy’s status since the last study session earlier this month.
“It was very clear that this policy given its scope, really needs its time to go through vetting and go back to square one,” Thomas told the board. “I think there’s a lot of misunderstandings and misinterpretations of the directions that we’re going.
“The question was, were we going too much into procedure with the last iteration of the last (policy)? ... Are we focusing on learning resources or are we talking about library media materials or curriculum? Those are aspects that I think needed further clarification. We found ourselves, I think, on multiple fronts last time. We really need to address that and bring it all together as one package to talk about them in totality instead of policies independent of one another.”
Thomas said until a new and revised policy is in place, the current policy still stands along with its internal management protocols. With that said, Thomas said last fall a parent from the district came forward to bring a book to the board’s attention that the parent deemed inappropriate for students.
“Last fall, there was an inquiry from the community about a certain book. There was no formal process brought forward and (Dan Edwards, the district’s director of teaching and learning) and I worked with this community member, a father, to work through some of the concerns that were brought up in this book,” Thomas said. “Subsequently, there has been a couple other titles that have surfaced, mainly from the last two weeks or so. We will be initiating our internal protocols to review those three books that were called into question last week based upon the priority of when it was last checked out.”
According to district officials, the books called into question are “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” Tricks” and “Push.”
Thomas said one of the books in question was checked out about a year ago and the other two books haven’t been checked out in almost a decade.
“I just want the board and community to know that if there are concerns brought in a formal manner, we are taking that forward, and again, we’re starting with those three books,” Thomas said. “There will be more to come on those titles and what we find. There will also be more as we go back into bringing back the (policies) to the board, kind of reintroducing them.”
Amy Bullyan, school board member, said so far, the board has heard from both sides of the argument of regulating books in the district’s libraries.
“We’ve heard from different community members and we’ve heard both sides from the desire to have all books like that removed from our district to not to censor,” Bullyan said. “It’s an emotional topic. People feel strongly one way or the other. I’m wondering if we’re making a fight where there doesn’t need to be a fight because I feel like the books we have in our libraries are educational in nature and there are a lot of different topics that are maybe supported by one family over another.”
Thomas said in response that he thought it was a fair question and the policy is going to have to be really thoroughly looked at with legal council to have the best understanding of what the argument on the table is.
“I’ll be very clear, I want to ensure as the superintendent, that the resources we have readily available to our kids are appropriate for their reading,” Thomas said. “I know it’s a fine line between what I might deem to be good for kids compared to someone else.”
To read Policy 606: Selection of Library and Media Materials Policy in its entirety, visit https://bit.ly/42TajKM.