The Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board recently gathered and discussed the district’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget at its latest study session on Monday, April 17.
Superintendent Michael Thomas said the meeting was to primarily discuss the needs and emerging needs in the variety of the district’s departments.
“We’re not asking for everything but we want to bring the totality of what we believe is going to help our students and staff,” Thomas told the board. “What we’re seeking from you is just your guidance and direction, your perspectives that you hear from the community and your constituents as well to really helps us to prioritize.”
According to Executive Director of Business Services Tammy Fredrickson, the district will be looking at revenue of approximately $112.6 million for fiscal year 2023-24.
Budget comparison revenue
During the meeting, Fredrickson reviewed the district’s budget revenue and explained to board members where exactly funds will be coming from, such as state aids and levy referendum funds.
“The last time we met we showed you the projective revenue that we were going to get with the state aids and levy,” Fredrickson said. “This is just breaking those dollars down a little further into specific budget buckets if you will, of the money that we get because a lot of this has distinct ways that they can use the money.”
Fredrickson first discussed the General Fund which she said is the most flexible of the funds. Fiscal year 2022-23’s General Fund totaled to $66.3 million while fiscal year 2023-24’s General Fund budget is $68.8 million.
“We have the fewest rules of how you can spend those dollars. The difference in the amounts between the $66 million and the $68 million for 2023-24, I am assuming will be a 4% increase in the formula allowance,” Fredrickson said. “Both the house and senate and the governor have all recommended 4% next year. So, I am going to assume that that’s what we’re going to get.”
Fredrickson also said most of the the budget’s funding sources are very similar to last years. Fiscal year 2022-23’s total revenue was $111.5 million and fiscal year’s 2023-24 is totaled at $112.6 million. She said last year’s COVID dollars totaled $2.2 million while this year the district might be looking at less than $1 million.
“We don’t know exactly what our carry over is going to be when it comes to COVID dollars, but it won’t be more than a $1 million,” Fredrickson said. “We are planning on spending some of those this summer.”
Budget comparison expenses
Fredrickson said the projected end of year 2022-23 assumes the same will be spent in fiscal year 2023-24.
“The first number that you see on the fiscal year 2023-24 budget is a projection of where 2022-23 is going to end up at for expenses, at that’s around $111.9 million,” Fredrickson said. “If you just look at the salaries and benefits, it’s just about 81% of our total expenses. My assumption in building the budget is that we will have at least $111.9 million going into next year.”
Fredrickson added that she also estimates contracted salary increases for teachers to reach $4.8 million.
“We have a list of new investments and everything on this list is included and will have expenses of up to $122.6 million,” she said. “Then there’s also some English learners aid increase from $704 per student to a $1,000, which will increase to $73,500. We include all those sources of revenue and look at the expense needs which means that we’re projecting a budget shortfall for next year of about $6.7 million.”
Fredrickson said as of the district’s last audit, the district is right on track with its spending this year.
“I don’t really anticipate a huge increase or decrease in the fund balance,” Fredrickson said. “I’m going to assume the fund balance for the unassigned fund balance is about $12 million at the end of the year and our projected assigned fund balance will be about $7.3 million.”
Lastly, Fredrickson explained where the district’s expenditures go to.
“About 78% of our money goes directly to schools. The biggest section is elementary and secondary education which mostly goes to all the teachers,” she said. “The majority of special education funds is in buildings and pupil support would be like paraprofessionals, councilors, social workers, mental health services and transportation. If you look at just those three categories alone, that’s the majority of the money that’s going into our schools.”