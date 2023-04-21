PLSAS District Services Center 2023

Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools District Services Center 

 Photo by Jacqueline Devine

The Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board recently gathered and discussed the district’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget at its latest study session on Monday, April 17.

Superintendent Michael Thomas said the meeting was to primarily discuss the needs and emerging needs in the variety of the district’s departments.

PLSAS budget

Prior Lake-Savage Area School's fiscal year 2023-24's budget in comparison to fiscal year 2022-23.
PLSAS 2023-24 expenditures

In fiscal year 2022-23, 78% of the budget went directly to Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools.

