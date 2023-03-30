PLSAS District Services Center

The Prior Lake-Savage Area School District Services Center, 4540 Tower St. SE in Prior Lake.

 Photo by Jacqueline Devine

With national attention being placed on book bans in schools across the country, many districts are reviewing their own policies.

The Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board is no different, recently reviewing a first draft of its Selection of Library and Media Materials Policy at its latest study session Tuesday, March 28.

