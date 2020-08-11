Education for students within Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools will be conducted both at-home and in-person this fall.
At its regular Monday meeting, the PLSAS board voted in favor of a resolution adopting a hybrid learning model for the 2020-2021 school year.
With the implementation of a hybrid learning model “all students will learn through a combination of learning at-home and in-person learning at school, with strict social distancing and capacity limits,” a presentation on plans for fall education states.
The hybrid learning model will split students into two groups. Group A will attend school in-person Mondays and Thursdays with teacher-facilitated learning at home on Tuesdays and Fridays. Group B students will attend school in-person Tuesdays and Fridays with teacher-facilitated learning at home Mondays and Thursdays. Wednesdays will serve as “flex days” or flexible instruction days where a majority of students will learn from home and some students will attend school in-person for individual and small group student interventions, enrichment or specific classes. Students who attend school in-person on flex days will be released two hours early and can continue learning from home.
Families or those who have multiple students within the PLSAS district will be assigned to the same group.
In accordance with Gov/ Tim Walz’s Safe Learning Plan, all families will have the option to choose distance learning as an option for the entirety of the school year through the district’s new Distance Learning Academy.
The decision for fall learning came after stakeholder engagement in the form of focus groups, focus interviews, surveys and more. The decision also follows the state’s guidelines on determining a safe learning model based on the number of cases per 10,000 over 14 days by county of residence:
- 0-9: In-person learning for all students.
- 10-19: In-person learning for elementary students; hybrid learning for secondary students.
- 20-29: Hybrid learning for all students.
- 30-49: Hybrid learning for elementary students; distance learning for secondary students.
- 50+: Distance learning for all students.
The board noted that while the plan is for learning to begin via a hybrid model, each Friday a meeting with the Scott County Public Health, superintendents and other district and health officials will be held to review COVID-19 data and determine if a transition from one learning model to another model is needed.