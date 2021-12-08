A Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board member has come under fire in recent weeks after allegedly making a remark about a teacher before a school board meeting in October.
Jonathan Drewes, the PLSAS school board member in question, has publicly apologized for the incident. Drewes declined to further discuss the details of the remark with the newspaper.
In a Nov. 27 letter to the editor, Drewes wrote that he was profoundly sorry to the people he hurt.
“In a conversation before a board meeting, my words hurt one of our valued staff members. Words have power and the words I chose to say devalued another person as a human being,” wrote Drewes. “While it was not my intent, my intent is not what matters. The impact of what I said is what matters. And the impact of what I said cut someone deeply. I’ve been trying for a month to find words to properly convey my remorse over this incident. It seems wholly insufficient, but the best I can come up with is to say to the people involved in that conversation I am profoundly sorry.”
The Prior Lake-Savage Education Association recently met with Drewes to discuss the matter and how to move forward.
Shawn Beaudette, PLSEA president, said the association will work to ensure board members and district staff are accountable for their actions. In a written statement, the PLSEA asked the district to uphold the equity resolution passed last year.
“After recent events, the Prior Lake-Savage Education Association and its Coalition of Teachers of Color asked the board and the district to uphold the words in the equity resolution passed last year, which calls for safe and supportive working and learning environments for students and staff,” stated Beaudette. “The public apology by Board Member Drewes showed his commitment to do just that and we look forward to continuing forward together, working to be accountable to each other and most importantly our students, in achieving the vision established in our district’s equity resolution.”
The PLSEA has not identified the teacher — who also declined a request to comment on this story, according to the union.
Drewes told the Prior Lake American that he again was deeply apologetic for his choice of words in a conversation with a fellow staff member and said he will reinforce and stand by the Board’s Equity and Inclusion Resolution.
“This incident demonstrates the importance of the Board’s Equity and Inclusion Resolution and reinforces my personal commitment to support this work in our district,” Drewes stated.