 Photo courtesy of Laura Hageman

A Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools teacher’s dreams are coming true this year as she embarks on a once-in-life time expedition to the Galápagos Islands later this fall thanks to the National Geographic.

According to a press release from the National Geographic, Laura Hageman, a fourth- and fifth-grade teacher at Jeffers Pond Elementary, along with 50 other educators, was recently selected to be a 2023 Grosvenor Teacher Fellow through the National Geographic Society and Lindblad Expeditions.

