School Board candidate Geoff Zahn has requested Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools conduct a publicly funded recount of the 2022 School Board election.

Per Minnesota Statute, 204C.36, a losing candidate may request a recount if the difference between the vote cast for that candidate and for a winning candidate is less than one-quarter of 1% of the total votes counted for that office. Zahn finished just 107 votes behind incumbent Enrique Velazquez, who earned reelection. Bill Markert finished three votes ahead of Zahn, 104 votes behind Velazquez.

