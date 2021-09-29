On Nov. 2, residents of the Prior Lake-Savage Area School District will vote whether to approve a technology levy funding request for the schools.
An informational meeting will be held Oct. 12 at 7 p.m., simultaneously at the District Service Center and online at www.priorlake-savage.k12.mn.us/.
If the referendum is approved by voters, levy funds would support classroom learning, school safety and technology support — through up-to-date devices and curriculum, improved school security systems, technology support staff and more, according to the district.
If not approved by voters, the costs of technology equipment and staff would continue to put pressure on the general operating budget. The result, district officials say, would be fewer devices for students and staff, outdated security equipment and limited technology support.
Additional ways to learn more about the technology levy request include visiting www.priorlake-savage.k12.mn.us/referendum, emailing input@priorlake-savage.k12.mn.us, or calling 952-226-0814.