An overflow crowd gathered at the latest Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board meeting to show support for the LGBTQ+ community, as well as voice concern that some members of the board may support parents groups that work counter to the district's equity and inclusion policy.

Several members of the Prior Lake Savage Education Association and LGBTQ+ supporters that were in attendance June 12 had to wait outside the district services center due to little space in the boardroom.

Jacqueline Devine

