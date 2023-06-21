An overflow crowd gathered at the latest Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board meeting to show support for the LGBTQ+ community, as well as voice concern that some members of the board may support parents groups that work counter to the district's equity and inclusion policy.
Several members of the Prior Lake Savage Education Association and LGBTQ+ supporters that were in attendance June 12 had to wait outside the district services center due to little space in the boardroom.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, three speakers went before the board and spoke passionately about inclusivity for all students regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender and sexual orientation.
A group called Lakers for Liberty was also called into question that some members in the community feel go against the district's commitment to equity and inclusion which aims to create a safe, secure and inclusive environment for all learners in the district.
The group, which consists of citizens of the Prior Lake-Savage Area School District, is associated with Lakers 4 Change, another group of "concerned citizens and parents that supports the removal of controversial ideologies from schools in a fiscally responsible manner," according to its website.
School board members Lisa Atkinson and Amy Bullyan were endorsed by Lakers 4 Change in last year's election. According to PLSEA, both Atkinson and Bullyan are allegedly members of the Lakers for Liberty group.
Lorinda Welch, a social studies teacher at Hidden Oaks Middle School, went before the school board as a teacher a parent, and said she believes the Lakers for Liberty group in particular, challenges the district's work on equity and inclusion.
"There's a certain group in the community that was recently formed that goes against the district's commitment to equity and inclusion," Welch said. "They want to exclude the voices of those who don't sing the same music they do and therefore do not deserve to be recognized and heard," Welch said.
Welch compared the group to a national organization called Moms for Liberty, a conservative nonprofit organization that advocates against school curriculums that mention LGBTQ+ rights, race, critical race theory and discrimination. On the contrary, Welch said she believes these liberty groups actually support restrictions and not liberties.
"A primary goal seems to focus on supporting ideas of exclusion and obstructing teachers from choosing the best classroom curriculum to prepare their students for the world they live in now and the world they will encounter in the future," Welch said. "Restricting the kinds of questions that students may ask about themselves, others, the world they live in, and the way school staff can respond to them, cannot be considered liberating to our students. They say they are for liberty, but their actions are of bigotry."
Tanya Schaper, math teacher at Twin Oaks Middle School and treasurer of the PLSEA, built on Welch's message that groups like Moms for Liberty and Lakers for Liberty are founded on fear and have no place at PLSAS.
"There's been a movement at work both nationally and unfortunately locally, to take control of our schools. This movement is usually based on fear of the unknown and fear of change in works to gain power and gain control of educations' goals and equity and inclusion," Schaper said. "This effort begins in small ways often disguised as someone's concern over one's child being exposed to what he or she considers to be an objectionable classroom activity or curriculum."
Schaper said movements such as these takes it one step further and start to take control over other teacher's curriculum.
"The objective here is to gain control over who and what is considered worthy and should be part of a school's curriculum and character; micromanaging even to the point of deciding what staff may or may not wear or what posters they can put up in their classrooms," Schaper said. "We love our students and we want to be free to teach them about unknowns and differences so they can live in harmony with others and the world around them."
Welch also added that she supports the district's equity and inclusion resolution and said it is her duty to call out exclusion wherever she sees it.
"PLSAS supports inclusion for all and has put this resolution into writing. As a teacher I am obligated to carry out the district's mission," Welch said. "Therefore, I must speak out against exclusion and bigotry wherever I see it or hear it. To do so otherwise makes me complicit in their cruel and destructive ways. I am grateful to work for a school board and administration in a district that supports its teachers, students and staff, giving us all a place in the choir."
The American reached out to both school board members about their involvement in the group and how being a member of the group will influence their role as an elected leader.
Atkinson stated that she is committed to ensuring that all students, parents and teachers voices and viewpoints are respected.
"We live in an amazing diverse community and I believe that part of our work is to foster positive relationships, we are in this together as Lakers to create a community where all students feel safe and respected," Atkinson stated. "I was elected as a supporter of parental rights and I will continue to be an advocate for transparency in our district working in partnership with parents, teachers and admin. We are all in this together, to create a brighter Laker future."
Bullyan was reached for comment but did not receive a response before the deadline for this article. The American also reached out to Lakers 4 Liberty for comment, but also did not receive a response before deadline.
According to a statement from PLSEA, the organization stated that it expects all school board members to abide by the district and state guidelines when it comes to inclusivity for all students.
"Our district's equity and inclusion resolution as well as Minnesota's Safe and Supportive Schools Act, is clear — we are to create safe learning spaces for all students where they feel seen, heard and supported no matter what they look like, where they come from or how they identify," the PLSEA stated. "We expect our elected school board officials to adhere to these same guidelines."
To read the district's full commitment to equity and resolution, visit https://www.plsas.org/uploaded/School_Board/Resolution.pdf.